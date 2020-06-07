Ekta Kapoor has been facing some abhorrent and heart-rending comments by certain social media bullies. Today Ekta spoke to Shobha De and addressed this issue.

When Shobha De asked her on the current threat and wrath she has been facing on social media, Ekta shared, "As an individual and as an organization we are deeply respectful towards Indian army. Their contribution to our well being and security is immense. We have already deleted the scene that is being spoken about, so the action has been taken from our side. We fully apologise for any sentiment that is hurt unintentionally. What we don’t appreciate is the bullying and the rape threats by the trolls.”

Ekta Kapoor is a household name, who has been giving us some binge-worthy content over the years. A woman of integrity and dignity, its heart rendering to see such disrespect towards her.

