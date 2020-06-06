Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood producer Anil Suri passes away due to Covid-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood producer Anil Suri, on Thursday, took his last breath. The 77-year-old producer was suffering from Coronavirus, and was reportedly denied a bed in some of the top hospitals of Mumbai.

Speaking to a leading publication, his brother, producer Rajiv Suri, revelaed that he had caught fever on 2nd June and the next day, his condition detoriaroted. Rajiv added that his brother was immediately rushed to some of Mumbai's most known hospitals but everyone denied him a bed. Finally, he got admitted to dvanced Multispeciality Hospital on Wednesday night. On Thursday, he was shifted to ventilator and in a few hours, around 7 pm, he passed away.

Anil Suri's last rites were performed on Friday morning, at the Oshiwara cremation ground. He is known for having backed films such as Manzil, Karmayogi and Raaj Tilak. 

