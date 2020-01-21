A few weeks back, Bhumi Pednekar announced that she is starring in Durgavati which will be presented by Akshay Kumar’s Cape Of Good Films and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and produced by Vikram Malhotra’ Abundantia.

While the plot details and cast have been kept under wraps, it seems like the makers have a new addition to the cast. Joining Bhumi Pednekar in the upcoming horror-thriller is Saheb Biwi Gangster actress Mahie Gill. She agreed to be a part of the film earlier this month and has begun the prep for the film. Director G Ashok and Mahie had several meetings to discuss the look.

Durgavati will go on the floors on January 23 in Madhya Pradesh followed by shooting at several real locations including Moti Mahal, Sadar Manzil, Bhopal’s Old Central Jail, Minto Hall, Poha Bhata village and Oriental Institute Of Science and Technology. Bhumi will begin shooting whereas Mahie will join her later.

Durgavati is said to be the Hindi remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie which originally starred Baahubali star, Anushka Shetty. It is a story about a female IAS officer Chanchala Reddy who is imprisoned in a haunted house. Eventually, things take a drastic turn when she gets possessed by a spirit. The film was a big hit at the box office.

