Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.01.2020 | 3:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Durgavati: Mahie Gill joins Bhumi Pednekar’s horror-thriller

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A few weeks back, Bhumi Pednekar announced that she is starring in Durgavati which will be presented by Akshay Kumar’s Cape Of Good Films and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and produced by Vikram Malhotra’ Abundantia.

Durgavati: Mahie Gill joins Bhumi Pednekar’s horror-thriller

While the plot details and cast have been kept under wraps, it seems like the makers have a new addition to the cast. Joining Bhumi Pednekar in the upcoming horror-thriller is Saheb Biwi Gangster actress Mahie Gill. She agreed to be a part of the film earlier this month and has begun the prep for the film. Director G Ashok and Mahie had several meetings to discuss the look.

Durgavati will go on the floors on January 23 in Madhya Pradesh followed by shooting at several real locations including Moti Mahal, Sadar Manzil, Bhopal’s Old Central Jail, Minto Hall, Poha Bhata village and Oriental Institute Of Science and Technology. Bhumi will begin shooting whereas Mahie will join her later.

Durgavati is said to be the Hindi remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie which originally starred Baahubali star, Anushka Shetty. It is a story about a female IAS officer Chanchala Reddy who is imprisoned in a haunted house. Eventually, things take a drastic turn when she gets possessed by a spirit. The film was a big hit at the box office.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Riteish Deshmukh replaces R Madhavan in Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgavati

More Pages: Durgavati Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Anurag Kashyap wanted to cast Neena Gupta…

Varun Dhawan plays a Marathi man in Shashank…

SCOOP: Riteish Deshmukh replaces R Madhavan…

Kriti Sanon to put on 15 kilos for Mimi

Shahid Kapoor receives 13 stitches due to…

BREAKING: Salman Khan and Kabir Khan gearing…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification