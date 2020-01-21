It’s been over a year since we last saw Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen. Zero, helmed by Aanand L Rai, failed to create magic at the box office resulting in three back to back box-office misses for SRK after Fan and Jab Harry Met Sejal. But, reports suggest that the actor has signed three films – one is with Rajkumar Hirani, other is with Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru and third one is with Bigil director Atlee. While the actor is yet to confirm his next, another biggie is on the cards for him.

As per the grapevine, Shah Rukh Khan has locked in yet another big project and this time with Yash Raj Films. The source adds, “While the film with Rajkumar Hirani is on, the exciting news for SRK fans is that YRF has locked him for a biggie. The project will be directed by Siddharth Anand who gave 2019’s biggest blockbuster War which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. With this project, the actor will return to the action drama genre which the fans have been eagerly waiting for a while. The makers are looking at 2021 release and the announcement will reportedly happen during YRF’s 50 year celebration. It is a part of YRF’s jubilee movies which will be announced soon.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s last film with YRF was 2016’s Fan. The actor has previously starred in Diwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Darr, Mohabbatein, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chak De! India.

Founded in 1970, Yash Raj Films will complete 50 years soon. The slate of their 2020 films includes Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shamshera, Prithviraj, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Rumours are rife that the banner is planning to announce mega-budget films on their 50th anniversary that will have stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Now, we wait for the official announcement.

