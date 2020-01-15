Over a month ago, Akshay Kumar announced that he will be co-producing the film Durgavati with Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. We had earlier reported that R Madhavan will also be a part of the film. The actor had denied being a part of the project. Now, a source close to the film reveals that the actor has been replaced by Riteish Deshmukh.

The film is the remake of the Telugu film Bhaagamathie which had Anushka Shetty in the lead with Jayaram, Unni Mukundan, Asha Sharath and Murli Sharma playing pivotal roles. While Jayaram played the antagonist in the film, Unni Mukundan played Anushka Shetty’s fiance. It is yet unclear, as to which part Riteish Deshmukh has been roped in for.

Durgavati will be directed by Ashok G, who is also the director of Bhaagamathie. Presented by Akshay Kumar (Cape of Good Films) and Bhushan Kumar (T-Series), produced by Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) and directed by Ashok G, the scary-thriller Durgavati is scheduled to go on floors mid-January.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar reveals how Bhumi Pednekar landed the role in Durgavati