Last Updated 26.11.2022 | 9:57 AM IST

Bhediya Drishyam 2 Uunchai An Action Hero Salaam Venky Cirkus
“Drishyam 3 shall happen,” confirms director Abhishek Pathak about the Ajay Devgn-starrer

Bollywood News

Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar is all set to return in the third film in the Drishyam franchise

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Director Abhishek Pathak’s Hindi version of the Malayalam film Drishyam 2, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead, is going great guns at the box office and has also received positive reviews. The film is the remake of the Malayalam film of the same name released in 2021 and starred Mohanlal. Similarly, the 2015 Hindi version of Drishyam was the remake of the first Malayalam film in the franchise released in 2013.

In a recent interview, Jeethu Joseph has confirmed the possibility of Drishyam 3 with Mohanlal and the rest of the cast. However, the film is not even written as of now.

But as soon as Jeethu made the statement, Abhishek Pathak, the director of Drishyam 2, has also confirmed the possibility of the third Hindi Drishyam.

Speaking to E Times, Pathak said, “People are excited, so they are going to make theories on part 3 and 4. But we’re just about to close our first week now. For sure there’s a demand for part 3, and it shall happen, but we are just happy to be crossing the Rs 100 crores number at the moment. Once we have some time off, we will think about what we’re going to do in the next part but as of now we’re just enjoying every bit of feedback that we're getting.”

Drishyam 2 also stars Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Kamlesh Sawant. The film has crossed the Rs 100 crores mark at the Indian box office in its first week itself

Also read: Drishyam 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer collects USD 3.506 million at the close of Week 1 in overseas

More Pages: Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection , Drishyam 2 Movie Review

