To be hosted in March 2023, it shall be put together by Bollywood Hungama, and its partners, Cinema Waale Film & Television Productions LLP, & Across Media Solutions

Over the years, the ace entertainment and lifestyle brand, Bollywood Hungama, has without doubt, created a niche for itself with its distinct style of content creation in the glittering world of Bollywood, Television, Hollywood, Music, Lifestyle and Celebrities. Emerging as the foremost online destination for all things entertainment, Bollywood Hungama boasts of over 12 million viewers each month. A go-to platform for film trade-based reportage or general entertainment news coverage, it has revolutionized the field of entertainment journalism. Bollywood Hungama is gearing up to kick off a new journey with its first edition of fashion/ lifestyle awards – “Bollywood Hungama Style Icons!”

Bollywood Hungama is all set to host its maiden edition of ‘Bollywood Hungama Style Icons’

The maiden edition of the awards will be presented by Bollywood Hungama, curated and directed by Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP & produced by Across Media Solutions. A dazzling celebration of glitz, glamour and entertainment shall take place in March 2023 in Mumbai.

Known for their innate sense of strong personality and intrinsic élan, the ‘Style Icons’ never fail to put their most stylish foot forward. Not just Bollywood, the award function shall celebrate achievers from diverse walks of life – whether it’s Television, Sports, Business, Fashion, OTT, Culinary World, Regional Cinema and more. With this annual celebration of style, ‘Bollywood Hungama Style Icons’ is going to honour luminaries, who stand as an inspiration for innumerable Indians, across the globe.

Siddhartha Roy, CEO, Hungama Digital Media, said, “Bollywood Hungama, has over the years marked a significant footprint in the sphere of entertainment and lifestyle and has become the ultimate destination for entertainment news. With Bollywood Hungama Style Icons, our aim is to create platform that recognise talent and entertain consumers.”

“Indians, especially the much-loved celebrities, have always had an inherent as well as a unique sense of fashion and style. From eminent names such as Devika Rani, Maharani Gayatri Devi and Dev Anand to new-age icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, ‘Style Icons’ have always stood apart. As the curating partner, Cinema Waale is excited to collaborate with Bollywood Hungama as well as Across Media, and shall endeavour to make the awards night a scintillating celebration that honours achievers who shine bright with not just their achievements but also a distinct sense of intrinsic style quotient,” says Prashant Singh, founder and partner, Cinema Waale Film & TV Productions LLP.

“At Across Media, producing style award ceremonies has become a way of life. The challenge, though, is to beat its own previous standard of production & sponsor-experience and set a new high, every time. With Bollywood Hungama, we are confident of stitching together a never-before viewer experience that shall become a gold-standard in the Style Awards segment. Across Media is beyond thrilled to be producing an event of this envious stature and leading its sponsorship program,” says Chetan Pratap, Co-founder & Director, Across Media Solutions.

Watch this space as we gear up to reveal more details – including the date, venue and eminent jury members – in the coming days. As we start off with the glamorous journey, some of the most distinguished names from different spheres are all set to join hands with us to put together a stunning gala of fashion, style and achievers. The awards night shall be telecasted on a prominent television / news channel and Bollywood Hungama’s various digital assets. Stay tuned!

About Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Limited:

Hungama is a leading digital entertainment company in South Asia. Founded in 1999, Hungama has remained at the forefront of the Internet revolution in India and created exceptional digital experiences by combining entertainment and technology. With the aim to include more consumers under the umbrella of digital entertainment, Hungama has worked towards introducing destinations that make digital content consumption simpler and at the same time, enriching.

Hungama’s portfolio covers a wide spectrum of services that have touched over a billion lives in more than 190 countries. These include Hungama Music – a popular music streaming platform, Hungama Play – the go-to destination for video streaming, Hungama HiLife – lifestyle products that enhance the entertainment experience, Hungama Artist Aloud – a platform for independent artists, Bollywood Hungama – the leading destination for entertainment news and Hungama Games – a developer, publisher, distributor, and marketer of mobile games. Leveraging its distribution and aggregation strengths, Hungama is also able to work with telecom, DTH, ISP and OEM partners to create unique and engaging entertainment destinations for consumers.

Over the years, Hungama Digital Media has garnered the trust of the investor community and has received investments from Intel Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Xiaomi, Rare Enterprises, and others.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Hungama also has offices in Delhi NCR, Dubai, Singapore, and Dhaka. For more information, please visit www.hungama.org

About Bollywood Hungama:

The premiere online destination for all things entertainment Bollywood Hungama is an industry frontrunner with over 12 million viewers each month. With coverage, ranging from Bollywood News, Television, Hollywood, Music, Lifestyle, Celebrities and of course Film Trade Analysis Bollywood Hungama has emerged as an unsurmountable force to reckon with. On the social front as well, Bollywood Hungama has set new benchmarks with a reach of over 40 million monthly, with over 500 million video views amounting to 170 million minutes! A one-stop destination to satisfy every entertainment craving Bollywood Hungama has claimed its place as a platform loved by viewers and the industry alike.

