After leaving the audience stunned with the first look of Toofan, Farhan Akhtar‘s Toofan offers a strong storyline, the actor opens up about his experience of working with Drew Neal and Darrell Foster. Farhan Akhtar’s prep commenced in March with the professional boxer Drew Neal and Darrell Foster.

The actor shares, “With Drew, I learnt authentic boxing. But Darrell altered that to make sure I’m ready for the camera. For instance, while shooting, if I’d cover my face completely in a boxing stance, the audience will not be able to see me. At the same time, I can’t lower my arms such that I look like I’m waiting to get hit. That’s the kind of gap that Darrell bridged. He also designed most of the choreography. He’s a taskmaster, but he also looks out for you, as well as the rest of the boxers onset; constantly ensuring they’re all doing okay”.

The actor will kick-start the second schedule in November. Talking about working with Darrell Foster, who trained Farhan for heavyweights, the actor says, “Darrell has been boxing since the age of 10. Now at 61, he is fitter than most teenagers I’ve seen”.

Talking about his previous film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and now, Toofan, Farhan further says, “Running is not an alien concept. Everyone can run, some faster than the others, but you always have a general knowledge. Boxing is something I had to learn from scratch because I had never done it before. I am loving every bit of it.”

An Excel Entertainment Production in Association with ROMP Pictures, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan is slated to release on 2nd October 2020.

