Ranveer Singh, who is basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is all set to take on the role of Don in Don 3, as per a report in PinkVilla. The actor will become the third generation star to take on the role after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. As SRK is busy with major commercial space movies, he exited the project. Now, Farhan Akhtar is rebooting it with Ranveer Singh. And it seems like the announcement video of Don 3 will drop later this week.

Don 3: Ranveer Singh to take on the role in Farhan Akhtar directorial; announcement to drop this week: Report

A source told the publication, “The teaser of Don 3 will be out this week in the digital world. The team is very excited to introduce Ranveer Singh as the new Don to this young generation of cinema-going audience. The introduction will happen through a proper teaser, which will drop digitally in the next 2 to 3 days.”

The source also added that the makers are keen to add the teaser of Don 3 with the print of Gadar 2, which is slated to release this week on August 11. “Gadar (2) is an action film, which is expected to set the box office on fire. Farhan Akhtar and co. are keen to screen the teaser of Don 3 at national chains all across the country. The same teaser might be screened with Ranveer’s own, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 as well,” said the source.

Don 3 will reportedly commence after Ranveer Singh’s project Baiju Bawra with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

