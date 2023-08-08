comscore
Vir Das to join Ananya Panday and Gurfateh Pirzada in Call Me Bae

The shooting for Call Me Bae has already been concluded and the series is expected to stream by the end of this year.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

After having announced his biggest world tour to date, Vir Das is all set to be seen on a brand new OTT series by Dharma Productions’ digital banner Dharmatics, Call Me Bae. The series, a slice-of-life comedy, is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video India. Call Me Bae is a story of a billionaire fashionista who is shunned away by her wealthy family due to a lewd controversy. In Call Me Bae, Vir Das will share the screen with Ananya Panday and Gurfateh Pirzada.

The director and creative minds behind the series have ensured that Call Me Bae captures the essence of contemporary relationships while presenting a relatable and entertaining narrative.

The shooting for Call Me Bae has already been concluded and the series is expected to stream by the end of this year. The series has been created by Ishita Moitra with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair having contributed as writers on the series with Collin D’Cunha helming the show as the director.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan’s Instagram warms up with Goa photos and Ananya Panday’s witty remark; see pictures

