Last Updated 07.08.2023 | 9:33 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan and Karan Johar unite for director Vishnu Vardhan’s massive action film: Report

The upcoming Vishnu Vardhan directorial is expected to go on floors in November 2023.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Salman Khan and Karan Johar are set to reunite for an action film to be directed by Vishnu Vardhan, as per a report in PinkVilla. The film will go on floors in November 2023 and is slated for a Christmas 2024 release.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that this will be the first time that Salman and Karan will be working together since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. The film is said to be a massive action film that will feature some never-before-seen action sequences.

"It's a special project, and all the stakeholders are supremely excited to take the film on floors in November 2023," a source close to the development told the publication. "This would be Vishnu Vardhan's second film in the Hindi film industry after SherShaah. The pre-production work will begin from August 2023, and some massive never explored before action blocks have been planned for this one."

The film is yet to be titled and the rest of the cast is yet to be announced. However, the film is expected to be a major tentpole release for the Christmas 2024 season.

Salman is currently gearing up for the release of his Diwali 2023 release, Tiger 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma. He also has YRF Produced, Tiger vs Pathaan and the Sooraj Barjatya directed, Prem Ki Shaadi under his kitty.

Also Read: Salman Khan confirms doing a film with Karan Johar; says, “Karan Johar ka phone aaya…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

