comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.01.2023 | 12:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pathaan Kuttey Mission Majnu Shehzada Bholaa Maidaan
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films partners with author Harinder Sikka; acquires the rights of the novel “Vichhoda: In the Shadow of Longing”

Bollywood News

This bestseller novel, which was first published in 2019, tells an untold story of strength, resilience, and sacrifice.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has announced its partnership with celebrated author Harinder Sikka. The company has acquired the rights to adapt Sikka's bestselling novel "Vichhoda: In the Shadow of Longing". This bestseller novel, which was first published in 2019, tells an untold story of strength, resilience, and sacrifice.

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films partners with author Harinder Sikka; acquires the rights of the novel "Vichhoda: In the Shadow of Longing"

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films partners with author Harinder Sikka; acquires the rights of the novel “Vichhoda: In the Shadow of Longing”

Harinder’s first novel, “Calling Sehmat” was also adapted into a feature film Raazi, which was a blockbuster. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

"We are thrilled to be working with Harinder Sikha, one of the most talented and respected authors in the industry. His novel 'Vichhoda’ is a powerful and moving true story of deep love spanning a lifetime, we can’t wait to bring it to life” says Dinesh Vijan.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra joins Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor for Dinesh Vijan’s sci-fi romance

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Annu Kapoor hospitalised in New Delhi after…

Shaheer Sheikh rescues 16-month-old…

9 Bajrang Dal activists detained for…

Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs…

On Republic Day, Akshay Kumar launches his…

Sarfarosh fame John Mathew Matthan joins…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification