Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has announced its partnership with celebrated author Harinder Sikka. The company has acquired the rights to adapt Sikka's bestselling novel "Vichhoda: In the Shadow of Longing". This bestseller novel, which was first published in 2019, tells an untold story of strength, resilience, and sacrifice.

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films partners with author Harinder Sikka; acquires the rights of the novel “Vichhoda: In the Shadow of Longing”

Harinder’s first novel, “Calling Sehmat” was also adapted into a feature film Raazi, which was a blockbuster. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

"We are thrilled to be working with Harinder Sikha, one of the most talented and respected authors in the industry. His novel 'Vichhoda’ is a powerful and moving true story of deep love spanning a lifetime, we can’t wait to bring it to life” says Dinesh Vijan.

