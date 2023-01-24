Some time back, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon reportedly started shooting a unique romantic film, which also stars Dimple Kapadia, backed by producer Dinesh Vijan. Now, as per a report in PinkVilla, veteran actor Dharmendra has also come on board for the film and has even started shooting for the same.

Dharmendra joins Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor for Dinesh Vijan’s sci-fi romance

The publication quoted a source close to the development saying, “Dharam ji has already started shooting for the film with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Dimple Kapadia. His presence brought in a different sense of energy on the set and everyone has taken this chance to learn from the acting legend. His is a very dynamic role in the film and will be the surprise package once the team starts to open their cards for the audience.”

There have also been reports about the yet untitled film will see Kriti as a robot and Shahid as a scientist, who falls in love with the former.

Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia will be starring together after a long time. Kapadia has, in the past, acted in a quite a few Dinesh Vijan movies that include Cocktail, Finding Fanny and Angrezi Medium.

Dharmendra has another ensemble film in the form of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. He also has Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis. This is his second film wit Raghavan after the highly acclaimed thriller Johnny Gaddar, which had released back in 2007.

