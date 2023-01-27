Post the release of Pathaan, SRK will resume the shoot for Atlee Kumar’s Jawan on February 1, 2023.

With the release of Pathaan in cinemas worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan is soaring at the box office and has given a much-needed boost to even single screens. The film has collected Rs. 57 crores in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India on the opening day. As the response continues to remain positive around the film, the actor is set to return to work after taking a one-month break for Pathaan. He will resume the shoot for Atlee Kumar’s Jawan on February 1, 2023.

According to a report in Peeping Moon, Shah Rukh Khan returns to the sets of Jawan next week for a six-day schedule. The actor is expected to shoot major action sequences. Even Sanya Malhotra will be joining him for a short stint. The new schedule kicks off on January 31 and the team is currently prepping for the same. While SRK joins on February 1, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani will resume shooting later in February 2023

While Atlee Kumar and his team are working on post-production simultaneously, some bits of the Jawan shoot is left which will be wrapped by March 2023. The plan is to shoot in various cities. The commercial action entertainer also stars Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover.

Red Chillies Entertainment presents Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and produced by Gauri Khan. Jawan will be released on June 2, 2023, in five languages making it Shah Rukh Khan’s first pan-India film.

Meanwhile, with Pathaan, Yash Raj Films kicks off the YRF Spy Universe. Shah Rukh Khan has obliterated the box office with his massive release. The film has already broken several opening day collection records of Hrithik Roshan starrer War (Rs. 53.35 crore) and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2’s Hindi (Rs. 53.95 crore).

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, the film has arrived in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia with the cameo of Salman Khan.

