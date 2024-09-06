The film industry is abuzz with the news that Diljit Dosanjh is joining the star-studded cast of Border 2. The highly anticipated sequel to the 1997 blockbuster will also feature Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta and directed by Anurag Singh.

Diljit Dosanjh confirmed to join Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol in Border 2: “Honoured to stand with such a powerful team”

The addition of Diljit Dosanjh to the cast is sure to excite fans of both the original film and the actor. Dosanjh is a popular Punjabi singer and actor who has starred in several successful films. He is known for his energetic performances and his ability to connect with audiences. The actor officially announced the news which read, “Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega aur Akhri Goli Hum! Honoured to stand with such a powerful team and walk in the footsteps of our Soldiers!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

The original Border was a patriotic film that told the story of the Battle of Longewala, which took place during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film was a critical and commercial success, and it is considered to be one of the best war films ever made in India.

The film's director, Anurag Singh, is a talented filmmaker who has directed several successful Punjabi films. The film's release date has been announced as January 23, 2026.

