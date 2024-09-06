The tour will continue to Mumbai on Saturday, December 21st, before concluding in Kolkata on Tuesday, December 24th. The final stop will be Jaipur on Sunday, December 29th.

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla has continued to captivate audiences worldwide, and his upcoming "It Was All A Dream World Tour" in India is no exception. Due to overwhelming demand, the tour has been extended to include two additional shows in Jaipur and Kolkata, joining the already sold-out dates in Chandigarh, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Mumbai. The expanded tour promises to be a cultural phenomenon, showcasing Aujla's unique blend of Punjabi folk and contemporary sounds. With his chart-topping hits and captivating performances, the tour is expected to be a highlight of the Indian music scene.

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Aujla announces Kolkata and Jaipur concert dates for his India tour; Rs. 100 per ticket to benefit Kolkata NGO

The Kolkata show will feature a heartwarming initiative. For every ticket purchased, Rs. 100 will be contributed towards women welfare with the promoters in the final stages of negotiation with a local NGO. Speaking about the tour expansion, Karan Aujla expressed his excitement: "I'm thrilled to bring my music to Jaipur and Kolkata. India has been incredibly supportive, and I can't wait to connect with even more fans in these vibrant cities. This tour is a celebration of my music and my fans, and I'm excited to create unforgettable memories together."

Elaborating further Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder, Team Innovation adds on, "We're thrilled to expand Karan Aujla's 'It Was All A Dream World Tour' with two additional shows in Jaipur and Kolkata. The overwhelming response to the initial dates has been incredible, and we're excited to bring this groundbreaking artist's music to even more fans across India. The Kolkata show's tribute to women and charitable initiative is a testament to Karan Aujla's commitment to making a positive impact, and we're proud to be a part of it."

The "It Was All A Dream World Tour" marks Aujla's maiden arena tour in India. Billed as a culture-shifting mission to take modern Punjabi music to a global stage, the tour is already selling out record-breaking tickets across territories such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand.

Aujla will be joined by his long-time collaborator and Toronto-based producer Ikky in all cities. The tour follows the release of his billboard-charting records Making Memories and Street Dreams. Indian fans can expect a dynamic and electrifying performance, filled with crowd pleasers such as 'Admiring You', 'Tauba Tauba', and 'Softly'.

A day ago, Bollywood Hungama reported that the Mumbai leg of the tour may have a potential surprise appearance by Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal. While neither party has confirmed the speculation, fans are eagerly awaiting the possibility of this unprecedented cultural fusion. Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla created a riot back in July 2024 when the singer dropped the ‘Tauba Tauba’ song for the actor’s movie Bad Newz.

A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, that discussions are also underway to bring together Bollywood and Hollywood on one stage in a never-before-seen collaboration. An insider close to the development informs us, “There are ongoing discussions for sync that pays tribute to the Punjabi community that has never been attempted before at a tour of such scale, which will see the coming together of the best of both the creative worlds. Given that this is the artist’s debut tour on home turf, he wishes to create a milestone moment and the promoters are leaving no stone unturned.”

The plan involves a one-off appearance by a top international artist alongside Aujla and Kaushal, creating a truly unforgettable experience for the audience. While the identity of the international guest remains undisclosed, the collaboration promises to be a major highlight of the tour.

It Was All A Dream India Tour 2024 is set to kick off on Saturday, December 7th in Chandigarh. The tour will then make its way to Bengaluru on Friday, December 13th, followed by a three-day stint in New Delhi from Sunday, December 15th to Thursday, December 19th. The tour will continue to Mumbai on Saturday, December 21st, before concluding in Kolkata on Tuesday, December 24th. The final stop will be Jaipur on Sunday, December 29th.

