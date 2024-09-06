Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has scored a significant financial victory by securing a 400% return on his angel investment in the men's grooming brand, The Man Company. The brand is set to be acquired by Emami Ltd. at a valuation of Rs 400 crores, according to a Forbes India report.

Ayushmann Khurrana Speaks On The Man Company’s Success

The report quoted Ayuhsmann saying, "I always believed in The Man Company’s vision & mission statement from the start. It’s such validation to be a part of the brand’s success story and witness its impact on the men's grooming industry. Being an integral part of this journey, both as an investor and as a brand ambassador, has been an incredibly gratifying and insightful experience.”

"Partnering with Ayushmann has been a game-changer for the brand. His belief in our vision and his active involvement as our brand ambassador has been instrumental in our growth journey. Ayushmann's authenticity and passion for the brand have helped us connect deeply with our audience. I also want to express my appreciation for Manan Mehta whose deal-making acumen, his acute understanding of business needs, and above all his innovative approaches have played a crucial role in shaping the overall success of this collaboration,” said Hitesh Dhingra, Founder of The Man Company.

The Man Company's Growth and Acquisition

For the unversed, Ayushmann Khurrana made his foray into the business world in 2018 by investing in The Man Company. His involvement went beyond financial backing, as he became an integral part of the brand’s growth. Khurrana actively participated in product innovation, marketing campaigns, and shaping the brand's image in the men's grooming sector.

Emami Ltd., which currently holds a 50.4% stake in Helios Lifestyle, the parent company of The Man Company, is now set to fully acquire the brand. The acquisition deal places the company's valuation at Rs 400 crores, marking a huge milestone for the men's grooming industry in India. Ayushmann’s investment in The Man Company has now yielded substantial returns, with the 400% gain highlighting his successful venture into the business world.

