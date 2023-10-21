The Intouchables, was originally released in 2011 and was directed by Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, received widespread acclaim for its touching narrative.

Before French actor Omar Sy was known as Lupin around the world, he won hearts in the critically and commercially acclaimed French Buddy-Comedy, The Intouchables - a story of two grown men coming together from starkly different backgrounds to help each other overcome different aspects of their lives holding them back. An instant classic, the Intouchables has found a new home with its Hindi adaptation being kicked off by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor, the visionary producers behind the massively successful and critically acclaimed film Kill.

Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment announce their next collaboration with Hindi adaptation of the French comedy classic The Intouchables; to be helmed by Collin D’Cunha

Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment have once again united their creative forces to bring this iconic French film to Indian audiences. This marks the fourth collaboration between the two filmmaking powerhouses, following the incredible success of their maiden production, Kill, which made waves following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last month. Set to be directed by Collin D'Cunha, the film is part of a larger creative synergy that was announced in May 2023 between Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor's Sikhya Entertainment.

The Intouchables, was originally released in 2011 and was directed by Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, received widespread acclaim for its touching narrative and outstanding performances by François Cluzet and Omar Sy in the lead roles. The Hindi adaptation aims to recreate the magic of the original while adding a unique touch that resonates with Indian audiences.

Commenting on this exciting venture, Karan Johar expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Working on The Intouchables is a creative challenge and a thrilling opportunity. We are committed to bringing the essence of this beloved French film to the Indian audience while infusing it with our cultural sensibilities. Collaborating with Guneet once again is an exciting prospect, and I am confident that this project will touch the hearts of viewers across the country."

Guneet Monga Kapoor shared her excitement, stating, “The Intouchables is iconic and one of the most celebrated films around the world. It is very exciting to be able to bring that to India and Hindi audiences. After a high-octane, action-packed, Kill, we are laying our hands at dramedy which signifies the range of the spectrum of our collaboration with Dharma which we are incredibly excited about!”

Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, expressed his confidence in the project, stating, "The partnership between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment has been marked by creativity, innovation, and a shared commitment to delivering exceptional cinema. 'The Intouchables' adaptation is a step forward to our dedication to storytelling, and bringing unique stories to the forefront”.

Director Collin D'Cunha shared his enthusiasm for helming this project, saying, "Directing The Intouchables adaptation is an incredible honour for me as a filmmaker. The original film left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide, and I am honoured to have the opportunity to bring this story to life for Indian viewers. Working with Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, and the entire team is something I’m greatly excited for and looking forward to”.

Concluding their thoughts, Achin Jain, COO and producer, of Sikhya Entertainment, said, “To be adapting this iconic film that has already found such immense love and acclaim internationally is definitely a huge leap forward in our alliance. We are eager to bring this heartwarming dramedy to India”.

