Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 now streaming on Netflix

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, the comedy-drama film is now ready to charm Netflix audiences.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Following a successful theatrical release, Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday is now streaming on Netflix. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, the comedy-drama film is now ready to charm Netflix audiences.

Speaking about the film coming to Netflix, Ayushmann Khurrana shared, “After the incredible box office journey we've had with Dream Girl 2, it has now found its home on Netflix, and I can’t wait for audiences who couldn't catch it in theatres to watch it now. I also believe that an out-and-out masala entertainer like Dream Girl 2 has a certain replay value, and many viewers will enjoy binge-watching it again now that it's on OTT. It's an entertaining film with great characters, a solid humor track, and I hope it receives the same love worldwide.”

Ananya Panday adds, ''I am so excited that Dream Girl 2 is now streaming on Netflix- it’s like a dream come true to have your work showcased across 190 countries. I am excited to see how the worldwide audience responds to the film and the entertaining world we created.”

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana becomes one of the most visible celebrities at this Cricket World Cup and this is the reason!

More Pages: Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection , Dream Girl 2 Movie Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

