Recently, Aamir Khan revealed that he wants to spend more time with his family and has been doing so in the last few years.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has made a heartfelt decision to spend the next two months in the city of Chennai. The reason behind this temporary relocation is his deep concern and unwavering support for his beloved mother, Zeenat Hussain. She is currently under the care of a private medical facility in the city, and Aamir Khan wants to be by her side during this crucial time.

Aamir Khan relocates to Chennai for two months to spend time with his ailing mother

During his stay in Chennai, the actor has chosen accommodation at a hotel conveniently located near the treatment centre, ensuring that he can be with his mother and provide her with the love and support she needs. Aamir Khan's dedication to his family is a testament to the strong bonds that hold them together.

Recently, in a conclave, Aamir Khan revealed that he wants to spend more time with his family and has been doing so in the last few years. Speaking with News18, Aamir Khan said that taking a break from work for his family really improved his relationship with his family. “My relationship with my family is improving every day and I am enjoying that. I am enjoying with my children. This is a good phase for me because I can finally see people in my personal space more clearly. When I was lost in the passion of the creative world, the people around you get blurred. It is not that they are not around, and it isn’t that you don’t love them, even if there is the smallest inconvenience, I will drop everything to be by their side. But that was just an emergency situation. It shouldn’t be that way. That person should be important to you on a daily basis. These are the things I learnt and realised in this two and a half year which has made me much calmer,” Aamir added.

On the work front, Aamir Khan announced Sitare Zameen Par as his next project. He is also producing Laapataa Ladies and Lahore 1947.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.