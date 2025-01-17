Shahid Kapoor essays the role of a cop in this action thriller that also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, and Kubbra Sait in key roles.

Deva Trailer out: Shahid Kapoor promises to take you on a thrilling ride of action and drama

Fans of Shahid Kapoor have finally caught a glimpse of his much-awaited action thriller, Deva as the trailer was dropped by makers on January 17 amid immense anticipation and hoopla. After teasing audiences with a gripping teaser and the pulsating song, the trailer that was unveiled on Friday, takes you on a faster, fiercer, and action-packed journey of a police officer who would stop at nothing to nail the criminals.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the exhilarating journey of police officer Dev Ambre

Shahid Kapoor, in the title role of Dev Ambre, is a force to be reckoned and is seen fighting off baddies intensely and violently. From fierce combat sequences to thrilling chases, Deva aims to raise the bar for action films. The trailer also features miniscule glimpses of other characters like Diya played by Pooja Hegde along with Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait in the role of cops. But it is Shahid’s film all the way as it attempts to provide glimpses of the violent Dev – whose characters has multiple layers waiting to be explored.

Shahid Kapoor opened up about Deva at its teaser launch

A few weeks ago, Shahid, who was a part of the film’s teaser launch, had spoken about the specialty of the film and had said, “Deva is a piece of my heart. For many years, people were telling me to do a massy film. That you go out there and do it for the masses. So for me, this is that next step in my journey. It's been probably my most challenging film.”

More about the film

Deva promises to be a spectacle with the trailer highlighting the scale of its action scenes and the emotional nuances of its characters, with pulse-pounding background score adding to the thrill. Marking the Hindi debut of acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the film will also explore of Shahid with Pooja Hegde for the first time. Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an electrifying and explosive action thriller set to release on January 31, 2025.

