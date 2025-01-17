The excitement around Deva is palpable! Following the buzz generated by the teaser and ‘Bhasad Macha’, fans are also excited to see the sizzling chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde unfold on screen. With anticipation building, the makers have decided to launch the trailer on Friday, giving fans a deeper insight into the action-packed thriller at 1:00 pm.

Deva: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde drop new posters ahead of trailer release

Ahead of the same, two new posters of the two leads were also unveiled. Shahid Kapoor looks gritty and intense that definitely sets the tone for the film and his bold, red-tinted sunglasses has become quite synonymous with his avatar for this high-stakes drama and action. Zee Studios introduced audiences to his character Dev Ambre and described him as ‘Rowdy, ruthless, and ready’.

Meanwhile, audiences get the first look of Pooja Hegde in this striking poster featuring her in a simple but elegant look but it seems that she plays a strong-headed and no-nonsense character, adding more mystery to her role in the film. The actress plays Diya and was described as ‘Bold, beautiful, and bound to leave you spellbound’ in the social media post.

Coming to the film, Deva is directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and it also stars Pavail Gulati, Kubbra Sait, among others in key roles. Pavail, who is expected to portray a major character in the entertainer, had shared a glimpse of the kind of action, audiences can expect from the film. He had said, "Working on Deva has been an exhilarating journey filled with challenges and thrills. As someone who has always been drawn to the action genre and possesses a love for sports, I felt compelled to immerse myself fully in the physical demands of the role. Performing my own stunts was both a daunting and rewarding experience, allowing me to fully embody the essence of the character and elevate the authenticity of the action sequences."

The film is produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films and is an electrifying action thriller set to hit cinemas on January 31, 2025.

