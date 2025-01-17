comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 17.01.2025 | 2:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Azaad Sky Force Loveyapa Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » “Saif Ali Khan is fully conscious and even taking calls,” reveals a close friend

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

“Saif Ali Khan is fully conscious and even taking calls,” reveals a close friend

en Bollywood News “Saif Ali Khan is fully conscious and even taking calls,” reveals a close friend
By Subhash K. Jha -

The nation can breathe a sigh of relief. The surgeries on Saif Ali Khan’s stab wounds, inflicted by an assailant on Wednesday night, have been completely successful.

"Saif Ali Khan is fully conscious and even taking calls," reveals a close friend

“Saif Ali Khan is fully conscious and even taking calls,” reveals a close friend

“Saif is fully conscious and even taking calls from close friends. He should be out of the hospital in 4-5 days. The question is where, do they go? Right now, the entire family is in a state of shock,” said the actor’s close friend.

While Kareena and the children are staying with her sister, Saif will join his family and move into another residence as their current residence is now the scene of crime.

“In any case, I don’t think the family will ever return to the house where it happened even when they are allowed to. What has happened is too horrific to heal with time. Do you know Saif’s two sons saw their father being stabbed right in front of their eyes?” the friend shudders.

Also Read: Lilavati Hospital’s COO praises Saif Ali Khan’s strength after stabbing incident: “He walked in like a lion”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan to…

Saif Ali Khan Attack Update: Kareena Kapoor…

Cinema Lovers Day returns on January 17;…

Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency celebrates…

Saif Ali Khan Attack Update: Assailant…

Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Sikandar team to join…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2025 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification