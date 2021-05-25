Bollywood Hungama

Deepshikha Deshmukh extends help to Latur’s covid centers with oxygen concentrators

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

As the country battles, the second wave of COVID-19, multiple networks of support have been created by resourceful citizens from all walks of life to support those who are suffering the most. Producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Deepshikha Deshmukh is part of the growing number of film personalities who are walking their talk and making tangible contributions to help those in need. She recently arranged oxygen concentrators for Latur's hospitals with the help of Daivik Foundation and they were delivered to the hospitals with the help of Teleport India.

Deepshikha Deshmukh extends help to Latur's covid centers with oxygen concentrators

Apart from her grassroot work in Latur, she has also tied up with the Association of Social Beyond Boundaries a progressive and influential group of change-makers, to extend COVID-19 relief work. The tie-up ensured all proceeds from the sale of Deepshikha's Ayurvedic beauty brand 'Love Organically' during mother’s day week were donated towards buying fire extinguishers, oxygen concentrators, and medical equipment.

Deepshikha has also been using her social media reach to share relevant information and connect people to COVID-related resources.

