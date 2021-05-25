Bhumi Pednekar has made a mark for herself as a socially conscious star who is leading from the front to save as many lives as possible during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Bhumi, who has launched a much-lauded social media initiative COVID WARRIOR, has now teamed up with global spiritual icon Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and his The Art of Living Foundation to help aid people suffering from COVID-19 in India.

The Art of Living Foundation has launched Mission Zindagi, a pan-India volunteer-driven service initiative for COVID RELIEF. The volunteers have already been serving people and families affected by COVID-19 in several cities across India on a war footing by ensuring that information on the availability of hospital beds, oxygen supply, cooked food, doctor consultation, and the much-needed guidance on mental health reaches the needy on time.

Now all these diverse initiatives are being rolled out across the country for wider and smoother outreach. Seven verticals of COVID relief will be covered under this mission:

1. Hospital: Hospital updates related to the availability of oxygen and non-oxygen beds.

2. Arranging for donation of oxygen cylinders & concentrators and information on their availability.

3. Connect ambulances for emergencies.

4. Doctor: Connecting with Doctors on call for consultation on cases of mild COVID and home isolation.

5. Connect with local food suppliers & providers.

6. Connecting with sources of Ayurvedic medicines.

7. Mental Health: Meditation and Yoga Workshops, along with counselling for all age groups.

Gurudev Sri Sri says, “At this juncture, it is pertinent that all of us come together and extend our hand to help restore the physical health, mental health and vibrancy of our people. Keeping this in view announcing #MissionZindagi. It will provide a platform to those who are in need of help.”

Bhumi adds, “India has been going through a critical time as we are battling the worst phase of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. At this time, it is important for all of us to unite and help each other in this moment of crisis. I’m deeply honoured to collaborate with Gurudev and his Art of Living's #MissionZindagi to bridge the gap between those in need with the relevant resources that can aid and help save lives. COVID Warrior is an initiative that is close to my heart and with Gurudev’s help, we can now help so many more people across the country.”

