One of the greatest films of Indian cinema, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, was released on October 16, 1998. Hence, this year, the love saga will complete 25 years. As expected, the excitement is palpable and Dharma Productions, the producers, have decided to celebrate the anniversary in a grand fashion. A few hours ago, the social media handle of the production house, announced that a special screening of the film will be held on Sunday, October 15. The booking was soon opened and in no time, the shows got sold out.

BREAKING: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s 25th anniversary special screening tickets, priced at Rs. 25, SOLD OUT in less than 25 minutes

Interestingly, the tickets were priced at just Rs. 25, possibly because it is the film’s 25th anniversary. Believe it or not, the tickets for both 7:00 pm and 7:15 pm show of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at PVR Icon Versova, Mumbai were sold out in less than 25 minutes.

An exhibition source told Bollywood Hungama, “The low price point must have played a part. It’s unbelievable for moviegoers that they will get to see the film in a swanky multiplex for just Rs. 25. Moreover, the film has a charm and is timeless. Many moviegoers were too young or were not even born when it was released in 1998. Hence, they either don’t vividly remember or have never seen the film on the big screen. And of course, Shah Rukh Khan’s presence in the lead along with Kajol and Rani Mukerji and association of Karan Johar as the director, all of whom are going strong even today, also must have been another reason why the shows got house full immediately.”

The source continued, “Nevertheless, no one expected such reception to the re-release of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. There was no prior intimation. The booking began all of a sudden and yet, such was the response.”

As per another source, one more show of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai will be added in the same theatre, that is, PVR Icon Versova. It now remains to be seen if more shows of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai are added not just in other PVR theatres Mumbai but also in other cities.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was the debut film of director Karan Johar. It’s the story of a widower whose life changes when his daughter tries to reunite him for marriage with his college friend, at the behest of her dead mother.

Also Read: Karan Johar reveals how he was scared of Salman Khan when shooting for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; says, “I burst out crying in front of him”

More Pages: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.