Deepika Padukone being interrogated by a 5-member team of NCB; to be asked about 2017 party

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Deepika Padukone who was issued summons earlier this week by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reached the agency office today morning. She is being interrogated for her alleged drug chats with her manager Karishma Prakash. Her manager who was questioned on Friday was also spotted at the office an hour after Deepika reached.

According to a report in Times Now, Deepika is being interrogated by a 5-member team at the NCB office. The actress is also being explained the NDPS Act by the officials. She might be interrogated along with her manager Karishma as well.

Reports further suggest that Deepika will also be asked about the 2017 party which was held at the Koko club which other Bollywood celebs also attended. She will also be asked about the drug chats on WhatsApp. On Friday, the NCB had said that the actress was the group admin where they discussed drugs. Karishma Prakash and Jaya Saha were also members of the group. Jaya Saha was Sushant Singh Rajput's manager who was interrogated a week ago.

Meanwhile, it is said that Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh met Mumbai's top lawyers last night. Reportedly, they met a group of 12 lawyers to discuss their legal options.

ALSO READ: NCB reveals that Deepika Padukone was admin of WhatsApp group discussing drugs

