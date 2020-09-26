Earlier this week, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had issued summons to Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for questioning in the ongoing drug probe. The drug probe is linked to the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. While Rakul Preet Singh was questioned on Friday, actress Deepika Padukone arrived today morning at 10 am.

An hour after Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor was also spotted arriving at the NCB office. She was seen leaving from her beau Rohan Shrestha’s residence today morning. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is on her way to the NCB office. The names of these actresses surfaced during the interrogation of actress Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Jaya Saha. The NCB found WhatsApp chats where actresses were seen discussing drugs. On Friday, the NCB also said that Deepika Padukone was the group admin of a WhatsApp group that discussed drugs. Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash and Jaya Saha were also part of the group.

Karishma Prakash was also interrogated by the NCB on Friday and was confronted with Rakul. Rakul said that she did keep drugs at home but it was for Rhea. She confirmed that she has never consumed any narcotic substance and lost touch with Rhea years ago.

