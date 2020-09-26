Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has hit back at Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer's statement. On Friday, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh claimed that a doctor from AIIMs team had told him that Sushant passed away due to strangulation and not suicide. The lawyer claimed that the doctor said this after looking at the pictures of Sushant's body.

Maneshinde said that such claims made by the doctors based on photographs can be dangerous. He also stressed that the CBI must appoint an impartial medical board. "The Disclosure of a 200 per cent conclusion by an AIIMS Doctor in the team headed by Dr Gupta in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, on the basis of photographs is a dangerous trend. To keep the investigations impartial and free from inference, the CBI must constitute a new Medical Board. The agencies are being pressurized to reach a pre-determined result for obvious reasons on the eve of Bihar Elections. We have seen the VRS of DG Pandey unfolding a few days back. There should not be a repetition of such steps,” Satish Manshinde said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty is currently in jail under judicial custody. Her custody has been extended to October 6. Rhea and her brother Showik have applied for bail in Bombay High Court. The hearing has been deferred to September 29.

