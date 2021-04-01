Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.04.2021 | 4:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Daniel Craig to star in two sequels of Knives Out directed by Rian Johnson; Netflix nearing $400 million deal 

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

Back in 2020, it was reported that filmmaker Rian Johnson is set for the sequel of the whodunnit drama, Knives Out. The film was one of the biggest hits of 2019  starring an ensemble led by Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Michael Shannon. But, it turns out not one but two sequels are in the works and the acquisition deal by Netflix is worth $400 million.

Daniel Craig to star in two sequels of Knives Out directed by Rian Johnson; Netflix nearing $400 million deal 

According to a report in Deadline, Daniel Craig will return as Benoit Blanc in the sequels. The report stated, "The deal will be worth north of $400 million, making it one of the biggest streamer movie deals in history." Rian Johnson has penned the sequels as well and is producing them with partner Ram Bergman.

The first part earned several accolades including three Golden Globes nominations, Best Original Screenplay nod at the BAFTAs, the Critics’ Choice Awards, and the WGA Awards. They are also nominated for Best Original Screenplay at Oscars 2020.

ALSO READ: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans starrer Knives Out sequel officially in the works at Lionsgate

More Pages: Knives Out (English) Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Saif Ali Khan charges Rs. 12 crores…

Ibrahim Ali Khan joins as AD for Karan…

Hrithik Roshan to mark silver jubilee in…

Kangana Ranaut granted bail in defamation…

Shanaya Kapoor to romance Gurfateh Pirzada…

67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification