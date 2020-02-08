Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.02.2020 | 5:34 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawaani Jaaneman Malang Love Aaj Kal Thappad Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Daniel Craig, Chris Evans starrer Knives Out sequel officially in the works at Lionsgate

ByMonica Yadav

One of the biggest hits of 2019 was Rian Johnson's whodunnit drama, Knives Out starring an ensemble led by Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Michael Shannon. But, it seems like the sequel is officially in works at Lionsgate.

Daniel Craig, Chris Evans starrer Knives Out sequel officially in the works at Lionsgate

During the promotions of the film, Rian Johnson was keen for a sequel with Daniel Craig's role as private investigator Benoit Blanc at the center. The sequel is officially is in works was confirmed by Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer but they are yet to reveal what Agatha Christie kinda murder mystery will take the story ahead.

The film has earned several accolades including three Golden Globes nominations, Best Original Screenplay nod at the BAFTAs, the Critics’ Choice Awards and the WGA Awards. They are also nominated for Best Original Screenplay at Oscars 2020.

More Pages: Knives Out (English) Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ronnie Screwvala's film Sitara starring…

Here's how Disha Patani's incredible buzz…

Angad Bedi says it is his wish to work with…

EXCLUSIVE: Arshad Warsi to play the bad guy…

Rishi Kapoor gets hospitalized in Mumbai,…

After Jawaani Jaaneman, Pooja Entertainment…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification