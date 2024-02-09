Actress Dalljiet Kaur's recent return to India from London, where she resided with her husband, businessman Nikhil Patel, has sparked speculation about their marital status. Adding fuel to the fire, Kaur removed their wedding photos from her Instagram account and omitted Patel from her surname in her social media bio.

Dalljiet Kaur deletes wedding photos from Instagram, sparks separation rumours: actress’ team RESPONDS

Responding to these rumours, Kaur's spokesperson issued a statement addressing the situation. According to ETimes, the spokesperson stated, "I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet’s dad's surgery followed by her Maa's surgery as well, which required them to be beside him.”

The spokesperson was further quoted saying, “In addition to this, I would only like to say that Dalljiet, at the moment, would not like to make any comments on anything because the kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids' privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out."

Dalljiet Kaur, known for her appearance in Bigg Boss 13, had found love again with UK-based Nikhil Patel after her divorce from Shalin Bhanot in 2015. The couple tied the knot on March 18, 2023. Living together, they blended their families, with Kaur's son Jaydon from her previous marriage and Patel's daughter Aariyana.

Aside from her personal life, Dalljiet Kaur has been active professionally, venturing into podcasting and eagerly awaiting the release of her debut film, Dashami.

