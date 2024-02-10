Varun Dhawan is on a roll; is the ONLY actor from the younger lot to have 6 upcoming projects in his kitty, including a much-awaited web series

Last month, Bollywood Hungama reported that veteran actor Ajay Devgn will have a record 5 releases this year. Akshay Kumar, too, always has a couple of upcoming films in his kitty. But this type of behaviour is rarely seen in the younger lot of actors. Varun Dhawan, however, has proved to be an exception. If reports are to be believed, he has 5 films in his pipeline and one grand web series, which makes him stand out from the rest of his contemporaries.

Varun Dhawan had just one release in 2023 – Bawaal, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it premiered directly on Amazon Prime on July 21. This year, he’ll be seen in Baby John, produced by Jawan (2023) director Atlee. The teaser was out and caught attention. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff and is all set to release on May 31.

As per reports, around the time of Baby John’s release, Varun Dhawan’s film with Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2014) and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2017) director Shashank Khaitan will also go on floors. It was recently also said that Janhvi Kapoor will reunite with Varun for this grand vibrant entertainer, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “In the second half of 2024, Varun Dhawan will also shoot for his father David Dhawan’s next comic caper. Varun will then move to a different comedy set-up with No Entry’s second part.” The sequel to 2005’s biggest hit will once again be produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Anees Bazmee. It is also being said that Zee Studios, too, has come on board and besides Varun, it also features Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.

Finally, Varun will then move to Bhediya 2. In April 2023, the sequel to the horror comedy was announced in a grand fashion at an event held by Jio Studios to announce its future slate. The first part, which was released in 2022, also starred Kriti Sanon and was the story of a man who turns into a wolf after being bitten by a wild creature. It was directed by Amar Kaushik and was also backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

With all these films going on floors from May/June onwards, it is unlikely that they’ll get a release in 2024. However, besides Baby John, Varun Dhawan will have one more grand release this year – Citadel: India. The Amazon Prime Video web series is directed by Raj-DK and also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is a spin-off of the 2023 American series Citadel, featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

