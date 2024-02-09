Get ready for a glimpse of the glitz and grime of the entertainment industry! Director-producer Karan Johar has unveiled the release date for his highly anticipated Disney+ Hotstar series, Showtime, starring Emraan Hashmi. Johar took to Instagram on Friday, February 9, to share a captivating BTS clip showcasing various scenes from the show's production.

The 50-second video features glimpses of Hashmi, co-stars like Mouni Roy and Mahima Makwana, and the crew at work. From playful banter to intense shooting sequences, the clip offers a sneak peek into the show's captivating world.

The most exciting reveal comes at the end of the clip: Showtime officially premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8, 2024!

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and helmed by showrunner Mihir Desai, Showtime promises a thrilling exploration of the film industry's underbelly. The star-studded cast also includes Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, and the legendary Naseeruddin Shah. Readers may recall that Bollywood Hungama had reported that the show is about nepotism in the Hindi film industry.

The announcement of Showtime took place last year in September. At that time, Karan Johar had mentioned in the official press release that the show will "lift the curtain on India entertainment’s industry’s biggest trade secrets."

This latest update follows the December 2023 release of the show's first look, which generated substantial excitement among fans. Emraan Hashmi, returning to the OTT space after Netflix's The Bard of Blood, leads the show.

