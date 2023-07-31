Welcome (2007) is one of the funniest films of Bollywood and has a tremendous recall value. Though the sequel, Welcome Back (2015), was not as memorable, there’s a lot of excitement for Welcome 3. Recently, Arshad Warsi spilled the beans and confessed that apart from him, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Paresh Rawal are also a part of the third part of the franchise. A few days later, reports emerged that Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi have replaced Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3.

Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh to feature as actors in Akshay Kumar-Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi starrer Welcome 3

Bollywood Hungama now brings another exciting and unexpected update from this much-awaited comic caper. A source told us, “Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh have also bagged Welcome 3. They’ll be seen as actors in this film. It’s an interesting addition to the multi-starrer and their roles are expected to be very funny and crucial to the plot. Both Daler and Mika were taken aback when they were offered the film. However, they realized that theirs is a fun role. Hence, both the talented brothers decided to sign on the dotted line.”

Daler Mehndi is a legendary singer and songwriter who popularized Bhangra worldwide with his Indipop songs. He has also song popular film songs like 'Na Na Na Na Na Re' from Mrityudaata (1997), the title song of Rang De Basanti (2006), 'Halla Bol' from Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007), 'Bhootni Ke' from Singh Is Kinng (2008), 'Zor Ka Jhatka' from Action Replayy (2010), 'Vande Mataram' from ABCD – Any Body Can Dance – 2 (2015), 'Jiyo Re Baahubali' from Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (2017), 'Jagga Jiteya' from Uri – The Surgical Strike (2019), etc.

Mika Singh, meanwhile, also got famous through pop songs and has song hit tracks like 'Dil Mein Baji Guitar' from Apna Sapna Money Money (2006), 'Mauja Hi Mauja' from Jab We Met (2007), 'Ganpat' from Shootout At Lokhandwala (2007), 'Dhanno' from Housefull (2010), 'Subah Hone Na De' from Desi Boyz (2011), 'Dhinka Chika' from Ready (2011), 'Gandi Baat' from R...Rajkumar (2013), 'Jumme Ki Raat' from Kick (2014), '440 Volt' from Sultan (2016), 'Aankh Maarey' from Simmba (2018), 'Milegi Milegi' from Stree (2018) to name a few.

Welcome 3, interestingly, also marks the acting debut of Daler Mehndi. Mika Singh, however, has acted in films before like Mitti (2010), Loot (2011) and Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya (2014).

