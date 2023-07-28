comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor out of Welcome 3

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor out of Welcome 3

The film is expected to go on floors next year after Akshay Kumar wraps Jolly LLB 3 and Housefull 5.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Welcome 3 has in the works for a while. Akshay Kumar will be back with the third installment. The script has been locked. Reports now say that Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor are now no longer part of the project. Instead, Munna Bhai duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will be joining the franchise.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source revealed, “Of the 3 films under Firoz Nadiadwala’s banner, Welcome might be the first to take off as the script is ready a while back. The filmmaker is planning to bring a spin to the narrative of this comic caper by getting Sanjay Dutt and Arshad to play the notorious gangsters – Majnu and Uday. The duo have already shown their chemistry as Munna and Circuit and now it will be time to explore the dimension in a new franchise.”

When asked why Patekar and Kapoor are no longer part of the project, the source added, “It’s a case of monetary disagreements between the duo and the producer.”

The film is expected to go on floors next year after Akshay Kumar wraps Jolly LLB 3 and Housefull 5.

ALSO READ: Arshad Warsi spills the beans: Welcome 3 gets the go-ahead; says, “It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

