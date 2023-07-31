comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 31.07.2023 | 8:59 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Gadar 2 Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Producer Dinesh Vijan buys apartments worth whopping Rs. 103 crore in Mumbai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Producer Dinesh Vijan buys apartments worth whopping Rs. 103 crore in Mumbai

en Bollywood News Producer Dinesh Vijan buys apartments worth whopping Rs. 103 crore in Mumbai

The producer purchased apartments on 15th and 16th floors respectively at Parishram by Rustomjee on Nargis Dutt Road at Pali Hill in Mumbai.

By Monica Yadav -

Bollywood producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films has spent a whopping Rs. 103 crore to purchase apartments. The producer purchased apartments on the 15th and 16th floors respectively at Parishram by Rustomjee on Nargis Dutt Road at Pali Hill in Mumbai.

Producer Dinesh Vijan buys apartments worth whopping Rs. 103 crore in Mumbai

Producer Dinesh Vijan buys apartments worth whopping Rs. 103 crore in Mumbai

As per a report in Money Control, the apartment units are spread across 9,000 square feet and were registered on July 25, 2023. The carpet area of the units is 7,791 sq. ft. The registration took place between Keystone Realtors and Dinesh Prem Vijan. The documents showed that a stamp duty of Rs 6.17 crore was paid.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Vijan is busy with many projects. Following Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, he is producing Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. He also has an untitled project with Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Meri Jaan with Mrunal Thakur and many more.

ALSO READ: Stree 2: Filming begins for Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy sequel

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

NCW India raises Celina Jaitly's complaint…

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi reacts to…

Singer Usha Uthup to grace Star Plus show…

Kangana Ranaut accuses a “womaniser…

The Storyteller to have Australian premiere…

BREAKING: Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification