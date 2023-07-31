The producer purchased apartments on 15th and 16th floors respectively at Parishram by Rustomjee on Nargis Dutt Road at Pali Hill in Mumbai.

Bollywood producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films has spent a whopping Rs. 103 crore to purchase apartments. The producer purchased apartments on the 15th and 16th floors respectively at Parishram by Rustomjee on Nargis Dutt Road at Pali Hill in Mumbai.

Producer Dinesh Vijan buys apartments worth whopping Rs. 103 crore in Mumbai

As per a report in Money Control, the apartment units are spread across 9,000 square feet and were registered on July 25, 2023. The carpet area of the units is 7,791 sq. ft. The registration took place between Keystone Realtors and Dinesh Prem Vijan. The documents showed that a stamp duty of Rs 6.17 crore was paid.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Vijan is busy with many projects. Following Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, he is producing Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. He also has an untitled project with Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Meri Jaan with Mrunal Thakur and many more.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.