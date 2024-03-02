After the teaser of the upcoming film Crew was unveiled, fans have been eagerly awaiting to see more chemistry between the three actresses – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, since the trio is coming together for the first time. Furthermore, adding to this curiosity, makers recently left fans craving for more with humorous BTS video shared by Diljit Dosanjh, followed by a tantalizing still from an upcoming song featuring him alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Now, Kriti Sanon shared a sneak peek from the upcoming song ‘Naina’ from the film.

Crew actress Kriti Sanon unveils sneak peek of the song ‘Naina’

On Saturday, Kriti Sanon took to social media to unveil the teaser of the song titled ‘Naina’, and along with that, she also mentioned that it is to be launched on March 4. In the brief snippet, Kriti exudes sheer glamour and confidence after she opted for a hot and glamorous look. With the song 'Naina', Kriti promises to showcase a number that will feature her charming presence. As she posted this small clip, she captioned it saying, “It doesn’t get hotter than this” and also added, “Iss Naina ka kya kehna” which will feature a collab of Diljit Dosanjh with Badshah.

Going by the five-second teaser, 'Naina' boasts of an infectious peppy vibe that's sure to set dance floors on fire! Further speaking about the number, musician Bharg Kale who is excited about this number also penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude towards makers for the same. He reposted this clip and added, “Who would have thought. Underground se Bollywood baby! We here! Thank you for the mad support everyone! Thank you @rheakapoor for having me on this and believing I could add value to this song! To be making songs with the likes of @badboyshah @diljitdosanjh @rajranjodhofficial is so cool! @pradeept_rai @vilohitt y’all did such beautiful job on this! @akshayraheja @safirock thank you for helping me out with this one and teaching me things in the process. Thank you @anilskapoor @ektarkapoor @farahkhankunder @kritisanon @kareenakapoorkhan @tabutiful @tips @balajimotionpictures”

Crew is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. The film is expected to hit the big screens on March 29, 2024.

