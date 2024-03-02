Sources claim that the announcement will not only include the cast and crew but the filmmaker will also open up about its release date.

The highly-anticipated magnum opus Ramayana, based on the epic saga which is an integral part of the Indian mythology, will be announced in the first half of 2024, claims recent reports. It seems that filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari will be finally putting an end to rumours and will be unveiling the details of the film on April 17, 2024 which is also the occasion of Ram Navami. For the unversed, it has been highly anticipated that the film will feature Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead role of Ram and Sita, along with Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari to announce the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash starrer on Ram Navami

It seems that the makers are keen on celebrating the occasion of Ram Navami in a grand manner and what better than announcing the film based on the life and teachings of Lord Rama. Reports also suggest that the makers will be unveiling a complete list of details which not only includes the cast and crew but also filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari will be discussing about the release date of the film. As of now, it is being touted that the film will release around the time of Diwali, which also marks the occasion of the time when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after winning the battle with Ravana.

According to a source quoted in Pinkvilla reports, it said, “There is no better date than Ram Navami to make an official announcement on the cast, crew, and release plans for Ramayana. It’s the most ambitious film of Indian Cinema and the team is making all the efforts to bring it to the spectacle in the most authentic manner. The team has spent over 5 years in pre-production to get the script and visuals in place, and it’s now the time to execute all that was planned.”

For the unversed, Ramayana is expected to be a trilogy with new names like Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh also expected to be added to the star cast wherein the actresses are touted to essay the role of Kaikeyi and Surpanaka respectively. However, the entire cast and crew has maintained silence about the project and it seems that they will breaking it on April 17 after the film is announced!

