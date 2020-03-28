Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.03.2020 | 7:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

COVID-19: Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 25 crores from his savings to PM Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES fund

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has taken a massive toll on human lives across the globe and is spreading rapidly in India too. The government has announced a nation-wide lockdown till April 15 in order to try and contain the pandemic that is upon us. People have been asked to avoid leaving their houses unnecessarily and the celebrities too, have been promoting social distancing on all their social media platforms.

COVID-19: Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 25 crores from his savings to PM Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES fund

In the wake of Coronavirus, PM Narendra Modi has announced PM-CARES fund that will also accept micro charities to help make the diagnosis process more efficient. PM took to his Twitter to announce about the fun and Akshay Kumar has won our hearts yet again. He took to his Twitter to announce that he will be donating Rs. 25 crores from his savings to the fund and the tweet read, “This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. ????????”

Take a look at it.

Kudos to Akshay Kumar for being a Khiladi in its truest sense.

Also Read: VIDEO: Akshay Kumar asks people to be real life Khiladis, begs them to stay home

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shabana Azmi talks about her accidents; says…

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan goes a step ahead; to…

Singer Sonu Nigam sets up a makeshift studio…

Priyanka Chopra reveals that her grandmother…

Sania Mirza says her friend Parineeti Chopra…

Emraan Hashmi spent his birthday under…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification