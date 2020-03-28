Coronavirus or COVID-19 has taken a massive toll on human lives across the globe and is spreading rapidly in India too. The government has announced a nation-wide lockdown till April 15 in order to try and contain the pandemic that is upon us. People have been asked to avoid leaving their houses unnecessarily and the celebrities too, have been promoting social distancing on all their social media platforms.

In the wake of Coronavirus, PM Narendra Modi has announced PM-CARES fund that will also accept micro charities to help make the diagnosis process more efficient. PM took to his Twitter to announce about the fun and Akshay Kumar has won our hearts yet again. He took to his Twitter to announce that he will be donating Rs. 25 crores from his savings to the fund and the tweet read, “This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. ????????”

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. ???????? https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

Kudos to Akshay Kumar for being a Khiladi in its truest sense.

