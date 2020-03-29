Ever since the Coronavirus outbreak, actor Varun Dhawan has been constantly appealing his fans to stay indoors and follow the directives and rules put out by the government. With the 21-day lockdown, the entire country is in a standstill. The country’s economy has taken been affected too. Amidst all this, Varun Dhawan donates for PM Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES Fund and CM Relief Fund.

After Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan has stepped up to do his bit and has pledged to donate Rs. 55 lakhs from his savings and took to his Twitter to announce the same. His tweet reads, “I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra. We are with you sir”.

After a while, he again tweeted, “I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will overcome this. Desh hai toh hum hain.”

The star will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan. Making it a total of Rs. 55 lakhs, Varun Dhawan has rightly said, “Desh hai toh hum hain.”

