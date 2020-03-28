Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.03.2020 | 4:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Anshula Kapoor’s Fankind start a fundraiser to help migrant workers and daily wagers affected by coronavirus lockdown

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Fankind, a celebrity fundraising platform has started a fundraiser to help give cash in hand to migrant workers and daily wagers (like cobblers, tailors, construction workers etc) who are out of a job due to coronavirus and therefore cannot afford to pay their rent or feed their families.

Anshula Kapoor's Fankind start a fundraiser to help migrant workers and daily wagers affected by coronavirus lockdown

The entire donation amount will go to the unemployed labourer to help his or her family. GiveIndia will transfer the money directly to the labourers. Donors will receive a tax-exempt 80G certificate. Fankind aims to help 100 families and they hope to achieve this with the help of the people. All those who wish to help can donate here.

Fankind is a fundraising platform founded by Anshula Kapoor. It brings fans, celebrities and charities together to create magical memories while working towards the greater good. They do this by curating and bringing to life joyful, celebrity-related experiences for fans that help raise funds for charities and social causes.

 Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan goes a step ahead; to provide essential commodities to daily wage cine workers and their families

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shabana Azmi talks about her accidents; says…

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan goes a step ahead; to…

Singer Sonu Nigam sets up a makeshift studio…

Priyanka Chopra reveals that her grandmother…

Sania Mirza says her friend Parineeti Chopra…

Emraan Hashmi spent his birthday under…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification