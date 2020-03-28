Fankind, a celebrity fundraising platform has started a fundraiser to help give cash in hand to migrant workers and daily wagers (like cobblers, tailors, construction workers etc) who are out of a job due to coronavirus and therefore cannot afford to pay their rent or feed their families.

The entire donation amount will go to the unemployed labourer to help his or her family. GiveIndia will transfer the money directly to the labourers. Donors will receive a tax-exempt 80G certificate. Fankind aims to help 100 families and they hope to achieve this with the help of the people. All those who wish to help can donate here.

Fankind is a fundraising platform founded by Anshula Kapoor. It brings fans, celebrities and charities together to create magical memories while working towards the greater good. They do this by curating and bringing to life joyful, celebrity-related experiences for fans that help raise funds for charities and social causes.