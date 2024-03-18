The sequel, titled Chandni Bar 2, will be helmed by Mohan Azad, who penned the screenplay and dialogues for the first film.

Fans of the hard-hitting 2001 drama Chandni Bar rejoice! A sequel to the National Award-winning film is confirmed for release in December 2025. The original film, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, starred Tabu in a powerful performance as Mumtaz, a bar dancer navigating the complexities of Mumbai's underbelly.

CONFIRMED! Tabu starrer Chandni Bar gets a SEQUEL after 24 years, set for December 2025 release

This time, the reins are being handed over to Mohan Azad, the original film's screenwriter and dialogue writer. Azad will be making his directorial debut with Chandni Bar 2. The exciting news comes ahead of Azad's first film as director, What a Kismat, releasing in theaters on March 22, 2024.

While the script for Chandni Bar 2 is nearing completion, casting details remain under wraps. The press note states no actors have been officially approached yet. The original film featured a stellar cast including Tabu, Atul Kulkarni, Ananya Khare, and Rajpal Yadav.

Speaking about the sequel, Mohan Azad expressed his enthusiasm and said, "The producer of this film R. Mohan had expressed this desire long ago about the sequel of Chandni Bar, about whose story we were very confused. But I am happy that we have written the story of this sequel film in a tremendous manner. And I am sure that we will be able to repeat the same success of Chandni Bar once again in the coming year,” in a press note.

