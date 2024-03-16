The teaser of Crew was unveiled last month and it was unanimously appreciated. Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, the promo was loved for its chemistry between the leads, writing and humour. However, those who saw the teaser of Crew later on the big screen were astonished to see that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had modified certain words. While ‘haraamzaade’ was replaced with ‘ameerzaade’, ‘haraamiyon’ was removed and changed to ‘kamino’. And now, it has come to light that the theatrical trailer, which was unveiled today, has also undergone cuts from the Censors.

Tabu’s ‘Baith c*****e’ dialogue in the trailer of Crew replaced with ‘Baith bhootiye’ by CBFC in the theatrical cut

The 2-minute-44-second-long trailer ends with a bang when Tabu, who’s playing an air hostess, thunders ‘Baith, c*****e’ to a passenger who is not following the rules. The abusive word can be heard clearly in the trailer that has been released on digital. However, in the theatrical version of the trailer, ‘c*****e’ has been replaced. Moreover, it has been replaced with ‘Bhootiye’. It now remains to be seen if a similar replacement will also happen when the film is released in cinemas.

Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. It is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase (2020) fame and is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. It releases in theatres on March 29. As per the trailer, it’s the story of three air hostesses working in an airline company that has gone bankrupt. However, fortune smiles upon them. Though the path is full of obstacles and crime, the trio take the plunge, resulting in madness and chaos.

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama, earlier in the day, reported that as per speculations, Crew is inspired by the Kingfisher Airlines bankruptcy episode. The speculation arose as the name of the company where the characters work in the film is Kohinoor Airlines. It sounds very similar to Kingfisher Airlines. Moreover, Saswata Chatterjee in the film plays Kohinoor Airlines’ chairman, Vijay Walia, which seems inspired by Vijay Mallya, the founder of Kingfisher Airlines.

