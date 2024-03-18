The show, produced by Applause Entertainment, is expected to have gone on floors in Mumbai in January.

Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta has embarked on a new cinematic journey with his upcoming web series titled Gandhi, based on the insightful books by historian Ramachandra Guha. The series delves into the transformative years of Mahatma Gandhi as chronicled in 'Gandhi before India' and ‘Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World’. Now we have learnt that shooting for the series has already commenced, with the initial schedule taking place in Maharashtra since the third week of January.

The picturesque locales of Bhor in Maharashtra have set the stage for the first leg of filming, which will include pivotal moments from Gandhi's early life. According to a source, "They are shooting at Bhor, Maharashtra. After completing the India schedule, the team will shoot in London."

The shoot in the England capital holds significant importance in portraying Gandhi's international exposure and educational journey. This segment forms a crucial part of the narrative, enriching the storytelling with insights into Gandhi's worldly experiences. The source also revealed that the series will release in mid next year. Revealing more details about their time abroad, the insider added, "The shoot in London is of utmost importance to capture the moments where Gandhi gained his experience of the world and completed his education. It will be a major chunk of the script."

Gandhi marks the third collaboration between Hansal Mehta and actor Pratik Gandhi, who essays the role of Mahatma Gandhi, after the critically acclaimed successes of 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' and 'Baai.' Joining the ensemble cast alongside him is acclaimed actor Addinath Kothare, who plays a pivotal character of freedom fighter Gopal Krishna Gokhale in the series.

