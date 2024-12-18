Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has revealed the shortlist for the Oscars 2025, with 15 films making the cut in the Best International Feature Film category. Among them is Santosh, a Hindi-language film submitted by the United Kingdom, marking a proud moment for Indian and international cinema.

A Remarkable Achievement for Santosh

Directed by Sandhya Suri, Santosh is a compelling narrative set in rural north India. The film premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, where it garnered praise from critics for its nuanced storytelling and impactful performances. Representing the UK at the Oscars 2025, Santosh stands out among 85 entries submitted by countries worldwide.

Shahana Goswami, who stars in the film, expressed her excitement on Instagram, saying, “So happy for the team, especially our writer-director Sandhya Suri, for this little glory of recognition for our film Santosh! How incredible to be shortlisted from amongst 85 films. Thank you to everyone who loved it, supported it, and voted for it.”

Storyline and Critical Acclaim

The film revolves around a driven young Hindu widow (played by Shahana Goswami) who inherits her late husband’s job as a police constable under a government scheme. As she navigates her new role, she confronts institutional corruption while investigating a brutal murder involving a Dalit teenage girl, alongside veteran detective Inspector Sharma, portrayed by Sunita Rajwar.

Critics have lauded the film for its thought-provoking exploration of caste, gender, and systemic issues in rural India. Shahana’s gripping performance adds depth to the story, making Santosh a standout contender in the Oscars 2025 race.

