The conversation around Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan refuses to die down as the film has created records for a mere chatter around the release date of the film. There is still no official announcement, though our official sources have confirmed that Jawan will release on the big screen on September 7. According to the source, on Thursday morning, the team Jawan had locked August 11 as their date. On Friday morning, the date shifted to August 25 and finally, Friday night was September 7.

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan discussed Jawan release date with Karan Johar and Bhushan Kumar

"The date was leaked in the industry, which eventually led to a conversation between Shah Rukh Khan and the team of Animal. Shah Rukh Khan spoke of his reasons to delay the film, which includes the complex VFX of Jawan, and felt the August 11 release will do justice to the scale of the film," a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama.

However, Bhushan Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor also were keen to release Animal on August 11. "Bhushan and Ranbir felt that their film, Animal, will be ready on time for release and they have plastered the release date in the mind of the audience over the last 2 years. Delaying will dilute the buzz of the film and hence, they preferred to stick to the date. SRK agreed to their point of view, and eventually, both parties felt that two mega films clashing on the same day is not a good business proposition," the source told us further. He is now ensuring a proper gap between Animal and Jawan, giving audiences the time to watch both films on the big screen.

That's not all, after not getting the August 11 date, SRK spoke to his friend, Karan Johar too. "SRK wanted to check if Rocky Rani Ki Kahani is releasing as scheduled on July 28. When Karan also confirmed that the film has no delay, SRK decided to bring his film on August 25 and then finally September 7, as no major film was slated to release in the month of September till the release of Salaar. Basically, it took a call each with Karan Johar and Bhushan Kumar to chalk out the release calendar. Jawan is now set to hit the big screen on September 7. SRK also believes in the institution of a single film industry and wants every film to succeed."

The source also added that SRK has decided on September 7 in the best interests of the Hindi Film Industry as also the other films slated to release in the same period. He didn’t want Jawan to impact Animal or even Dream Girl 2 and hence, has picked up on a clear window in September.

Also Read: BREAKING SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan pushed for a mid-September release

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.