Anand Pandit has become one of the most active producers in Bollywood over the years. In recent times, he has also forayed into regional cinema by backing Gujarati and Marathi movies. One such regional film he made in Gujarati last year was Fakt Mahilaao Maate, which became a runaway success. In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Pandit revealed that there are plans to make a sequel to the film.

EXCLUSIVE: Anand Pandit reveals he is planning a sequel to Fakt Mahilao Maate; says, “We are thinking of a sequel”

Sharing his happiness at how the film was received, Pandit told us, “We got an excellent response. And we are also thinking about its sequel.”

The producer is happy that his film has broken box office records for Gujarati cinema. He said, “Fakta Mahilao Maate has broken three biggest box office records (for Gujarati films). It did the highest business overseas for a Gujarati film. It had the highest first day collection and highest first weekend collection for a Gujarati film. So, the film has broken a lot of records. It proves that if there is good content, even a regional film can do very good business.”

Directed by Jay Bodas, Fakt Mahilao Maate starred Yash Soni, Deeksha Joshi, Tarjanee Bhadla, Bhavini Jani and Kalpana Gagdekar. It had a special appearance and narration by Amitabh Bachchan. The film told the story of a man who lives with a group of women and is fed up of them, until he gains a superpower through which he can hear what goes in the minds of women.

Anand Pandit also has another Gujarati film in the pipeline titled Tron Ekka, which stars Yash Soni, Malhar Thakar and Hitu Kanodiya. “It’s a comedy that we have almost finished (shooting). We will release it in August. We are making the film with the three biggest superstars from Gujarati cinema,” said Pandit.

Also Read: Anand Pandit talks about Sarkar 4; says, “We will make it only if Mr Bachchan likes the script and says yes”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.