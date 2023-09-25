In a shocking turn of events, producer Hombale Films have locked a Christmas release for their action packed entertainer, Salaar starring Prabhas in lead. According to a confirmed source, an announcement about the new release date of Salaar is around the corner. This news comes hours after the Bollywood Hungama reported on Prashanth Neel deciding to reshoot his climax.

CONFIRMED: Prabhas’ Salaar To Release on December 22; to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki

A source from the exhibition sector informed Bollywood Hungama, "We have received an email from AA Films that Salaar will hit the big screen on December 22, 2023. The film will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office across the globe."

The exhibitor further informed that the decision has been taken to reap the benefit of the holiday period across the world due to Christmas. "Hombale and Prabhas believe that there are enough screens globally to accommodate two films and give them an extended run of 3 weeks. It's a strategic move to clash with Dunki on December 22," the source shared with us. An official announcement by the producers will be made on Friday 29 Sept 2023.

Salaar is directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel and is a part of the KGF universe. On the other hand, Dunki is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars SRK with Taapsee.

Also Read: Prashanth Neel decides to reshoot Salaar climax; Prabhas film delayed further

More Pages: Salaar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.