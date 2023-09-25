Producer Boney Kapoor has refuted claims that the football drama Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, is unfinished and that the makers have exceeded their budget.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kapoor said, "I recently showed some portions of the film to almost 300 people in Chennai, and they loved it. The film’s shoot is complete. However, extensive VFX work is underway, which is taking some time. Contrary to what reports suggest, the budget has not been exceeded."

A source close to the film's production team also told the portal, "Maidaan is a unique film with a long-lasting appeal. It is expected to gain momentum through word of mouth, much like Dangal. Hence, we are taking our time to select the date and there’s no rush."

The report also stated that the release date will be announced next week. The makers are contemplating whether to release the film this year with Tiger 3, Animal, and Dunki already lined up to hit theatres in the last three months or wait for early next year.

Maidaan was announced in 2019 and was set to release in November 2020. However, the film's release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film's teaser was released in March 2023, with a new release date of June 23, 2023. However, the film was postponed again due to delays in its post-production.

Maidaan is a biopic of Syed Abdul Rahim, the former coach of the Indian national football team. The film is directed by Amit Sharma and also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh.

